Egyptian president visits Qatar to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi departed for Qatar on Sunday as the start of a Gulf tour for talks on bilateral cooperation and regional developments, particularly mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire.

During his visit to Qatar, Sisi is expected to meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, a presidential spokesman said.

He will also meet with members of the Qatari business community to discuss economic cooperation opportunities.

Sisi's discussions will also center on the Palestinian cause and joint efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

The tour will also include Kuwait, where Sisi is scheduled to meet with Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The tour comes as Israel continues its genocidal war in Gaza, which has resulted in widespread destruction, tens of thousands of victims, and acts of genocide against the Palestinian population.

Egypt, along with Qatar, is a key mediator in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 50,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









