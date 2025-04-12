MOSCOW SAYS KYIVS ALLEGATIONS ABOUT CHINESE CITIZENS FIGHTING ON RUSSIAN SIDE IN UKRAINE COMPLETELY UNTRUE

Moscow says Kyiv's allegations about Chinese citizens fighting on Russian side in Ukraine 'completely untrue'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Saturday refuted Kyiv's allegations about Chinese citizens fighting in Ukraine as "completely untrue."

"I can say that this is completely untrue, to put it mildly," he told the Russian state news agency Tass, responding to a question.

China takes a "very balanced and verified position" on the settlement in Ukraine, Rudenko also said.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian refuted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claims about the Chinese military's alleged involvement in the conflict in the East European nation.

He advised "the relevant parties" to recognize China's role "correctly and clear-headedly" and refrain from "irresponsible remarks."







