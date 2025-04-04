Myanmar junta chief attends regional summit in Bangkok

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Bangkok on Friday, marking his first visit to the Thai capital since seizing power in a 2021 coup.

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Thailand on Thursday to join leaders from across South and Southeast Asia, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, for the regional gathering aimed at boosting cooperation in economic and technical sectors.

The visit came despite speculation that Myanmar's top general might cancel his appearance due to the recent devastating earthquakes that struck his country. Twin quakes — a 7.7 and a 6.4 magnitude — have so far claimed at least 3,145 lives in Myanmar, injured 4,719 people, and left 341 missing, according to official figures.

Indian Prime Minister Modi, in a bilateral meeting with the Myanmar leader, offered condolences and reaffirmed India's support. "Once again, I expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage of property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time," Modi said.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral ties in areas such as connectivity, capacity building, and infrastructure development.

Later Thursday, Min Aung Hlaing met with Nepal's Prime Minister Oli, who also extended his condolences over the quake, according to Myanmar's state-run Global New Light of Myanmar.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also held talks with the junta leader. According to Myanmar Now, Min Aung Hlaing assured Shinawatra that the planned elections in December 2025 would proceed despite the disaster, signaling the regime's intent to push forward with its political roadmap.

The BIMSTEC summit, hosted in Bangkok from Wednesday to Friday, brings together leaders from Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan to strengthen regional collaboration.





