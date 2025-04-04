EU and US officials hold 'frank' two-hour tariff talks

Top representatives from the European Union and the United States held a video conference on Friday to discuss President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on European imports.



EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said he spoke for two hours with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



Šefčovič, writing on X, described the discussion as "frank."



"I was clear: US tariffs are damaging, unjustified," he wrote. "The EU-US trade relationship needs a fresh approach. The EU's committed to meaningful negotiations but also prepared to defend our interests."



Šefčovič ended with: "We stay in touch."



No further details were immediately provided by either side.



Trump on Wednesday announced a 10% baseline tariff on almost every country in the world, but many are subject to far higher rates. The EU was hit with a levy of 20% on its goods exported to the US.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the EU is finalizing its first package of retaliatory measures and is preparing additional steps to protect its businesses if tariff talks with Washington fail.









