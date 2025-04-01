Trump says he wants to see Putin make a deal to end Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants to see his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin make a deal to end the Ukraine war.

"I want to see him make a deal so that we stop Russian soldiers and Ukrainian soldiers and other people from being killed. But mostly it's Russian and Ukrainian soldiers," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He said he does not want to impose secondary tariffs on Russia's oil, adding "you know, (that's) something I would do if I thought he wasn't doing the job."

He also said his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to renegotiate on rare earths.