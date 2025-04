In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 1, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday received the wanted leader of Bosnia's ethnic Serbs, Milorad Dodik, in the Kremlin, Russian news agencies reported.

The TASS state news agency, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said the Russian leader had met with Dodik, who had announced a day earlier that he was in Moscow.