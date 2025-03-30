Storm threatens millions across US with severe weather, tornado risk

A large storm system moving through the central United States is expected to bring widespread severe weather this weekend, with millions bracing for damaging winds, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes, media outlets said Saturday.

As of Saturday evening, severe thunderstorms began forming across the southern Plains states, particularly near Oklahoma City and Dallas, Texas, according to the ABC News.

The main hazards include large hail and strong wind gusts, with an isolated tornado also possible.

"A tornado watch was in effect for much of Oklahoma until 1 am local time Sunday (0600GMT)," ABC News reported.

Meanwhile, in the southeastern state of Louisiana, areas including Baton Rouge remained under a flash flood warning after getting up to 11.4 centimeters (4.5 inches) of rainfall.

By Sunday, the storm will expand into the Midwest and the South, stretching from east Texas to the southern Great Lakes.

The greatest tornado threat is concentrated in areas from eastern Arkansas through western Tennessee and Kentucky, into southern Indiana.

Meteorologists warned strong tornadoes and destructive winds could impact cities like Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Evansville, Indiana.

By Monday, the system is expected to reach the East Coast, with damaging winds threatening areas from Upstate New York to Tallahassee, Florida and New Orleans, Louisiana.

On the northern edge of the storm, snow and ice are forecast from the Dakotas to New England. Ice storm warnings are in place for Wisconsin and Michigan, where up to 1.3 cm (half an inch) of ice accumulation is expected.



