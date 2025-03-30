Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of new Syrian government, looks forward to cooperation

Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed the announcement of the new Syrian government and expressed its desire for cooperation with the newly formed cabinet.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom welcomes the formation of the Syrian government and "hopes it will achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people."

The ministry further stressed Saudi Arabia's "eagerness to cooperate and work with the new Syrian government," underscoring the "importance of the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries, which will enhance ties in various fields."

It also expressed its "best wishes for the new Syrian government's success in achieving Syria's security, stability, and prosperity."

On Saturday evening, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced the formation of the new government.

An interim government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir was appointed for a three-month period after the Assad regime was ousted by anti-regime forces, led by Sharaa, in December. Sharaa was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.





