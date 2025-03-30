Israeli airstrikes kills 9 Palestinians including children in Gaza Strip on Eid day

Nine Palestinians, including seven children, were killed and several others injured early Sunday in Israeli airstrikes across northern and southern Gaza on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli airstrikes targeted homes, a tent shelter, and civilian vehicles in Gaza City, Jabalia in the north, and Khan Younis in the south.

Six people, including five children, were killed when Israeli strikes hit a family's house in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, and a tent sheltering displaced families in Qizan Raswan, south of the city, according to medical sources.

Israeli tanks and artillery also pounded the eastern areas of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, with gunfire striking residential homes, they added.

In Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed and others were wounded when Israeli warplanes targeted three civilian vehicles in the Tuffah neighborhood, medics said.

In northern Gaza, two young girls were killed and several others injured after Israeli fighter jets bombed the Maqbel family home in the Jurn area of Jabalia, they added.

Amid relentless Israeli bombardment, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza performed Eid al-Fitr prayers over the rubble of destroyed mosques, in displacement shelters, and beside the ruins of their homes.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 920 people, injuring more than 2,000 others, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.