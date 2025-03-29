UN chief extends Eid greetings with 'heavy heart' as millions mark holiday under war

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday extended Eid al-Fitr greetings with "a heavy heart," noting millions of Muslims would mark the holiday under war and displacement rather than traditional family gatherings.

"I want to express my best wishes for Eid al-Fitr to all Muslims around the world," Guterres said in a video statement he shared on X.

"But I do so with a heavy heart, thinking about the many Muslims who won't be able to celebrate Eid with their families due to war, conflict or displacement," he added.

The UN chief emphasized the festival's core values of "solidarity and compassion," expressing hope these principles might bridge divided communities.

His message came as Palestinians in Gaza, Rohingya refugees and other conflict-affected Muslim populations face particularly somber celebrations amid ongoing violence and humanitarian crises.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Muslim holy month of Ramadan's month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting, traditionally celebrated with prayers, feasts and charity.