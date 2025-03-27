EU expands sanctions against Belarus over political oppression

 Contact Us
On Thursday, the European Union announced sanctions on 25 individuals and seven entities in response to actions undermining democracy and the rule of law in Belarus. Among those sanctioned is the Belarus Central Election Commission.

Published March 27,2025
In January, Belarusian leader and Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko extended his 31-year rule after electoral officials declared him the winner of a presidential election which Western governments rejected as a sham.