EU expands sanctions against Belarus over political oppression

The European Union's member states announced on Thursday sanctions on a further 25 individuals and seven entities over what the EU said was the undermining of democracy and rule of law in Belarus.

Among those being sanctioned is the Belarus Central Election Commission, the EU Council said.

In January, Belarusian leader and Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko extended his 31-year rule after electoral officials declared him the winner of a presidential election which Western governments rejected as a sham.







