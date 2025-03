Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes off coast of New Zealand

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck off the coast of Riverton in New Zealand on Tuesday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), it added.

No casualties have been reported so far.

New Zealand is located in a seismically active region and experiences several earthquakes each year.