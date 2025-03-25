Israeli police disperse anti-government protesters outside Knesset

Israeli police removed dozens of anti-government protesters Tuesday who were blocking the Knesset in western Jerusalem, following hours of demonstrations that began in the morning.

Israeli Army Radio reported that officers cleared protesters who sat on the ground outside the parliament building.

Clashes broke out as police evicted demonstrators after they sat on the road to the Knesset entrance, hours after lawmakers approved the 2025 state budget, Channel 13 added.

By 1715GMT, police arrested nine protesters, it noted.

Earlier, demonstrators used cars to block Knesset entrances, forcing Defense Minister Israel Katz to arrive by military helicopter, while far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and others walked in under heavy guard after protesters intercepted their convoy, according to the Walla news site.

The protests targeted the government's resumption of the war, in the Gaza Strip, the abandonment of Israeli hostages, the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, efforts to oust Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and the passage of the 2025 budget -- labeled "a robbery budget" by critics.

The Knesset passed the 620-billion-shekel ($167.32 billion) budget in a 66-52 vote.

Relatives of hostages rallied outside before the vote, pressing their cause amid stalled talks with Hamas. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum demanded to know why coalition members prioritized budget demands over the return of the captives.

Opposition lawmakers waved signs that read, "59" during the session, symbolizing the number of hostages that remain in Gaza.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted the budget as "the biggest theft in the country's history," accusing coalition members of robbing the middle class, Channel 13 reported.

Former Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, head of Yisrael Beiteinu, called it a "draft-dodging budget," referencing a proposed law exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service. He vowed to reverse the damage if he regained power.



