NASAS PARKER PROBE MAKES SECOND CLOSEST APPROACH TO SUN

NASA's Parker Solar Probe made its second closest approach to the Sun, coming within 6.1 million kilometers and reaching speeds of 692,000 km/h (430,000 mph) while collecting data.

On March 22, during its 23rd close pass, the probe completed its second closest approach to the Sun. During this pass, Parker reached 6.1 million km from the Sun, traveling at the same record speed it achieved in December 2024. With all its scientific instruments active, the probe gathered significant data from the Sun's outer atmosphere, the corona.

The spacecraft operated autonomously during its closest approach, and after contact, it was confirmed that its systems were functioning normally.

The data collected is expected to be transmitted to Earth on Tuesday, March 25.

The probe's latest pass allows for measurements of solar wind and corona activity that were previously unattainable. Additionally, data from the December close pass is still under analysis.

Launched in 2018, NASA's Parker Solar Probe is the first human-made spacecraft to approach the Sun closely and enter the corona. Throughout its mission, the probe will conduct multiple close passes of the Sun, aiming to unlock mysteries related to solar wind, space weather, and the Sun's behavior.

The spacecraft is protected by a special heat shield designed to withstand extreme temperatures and radiation. These missions will help improve our understanding of space weather, which affects satellites, astronauts, and power grids on Earth.