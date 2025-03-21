Tunisian president dismisses prime minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Kamel Madouri replacing him with Sara Zafrani Zanzari.

In a statement on Friday, the Tunisian presidency reported that Saied decided on March 20, 2025, to relieve Madouri of his duties as Prime Minister and appointed Zanzari as his successor.

The presidency did not provide any reason for Madouri's dismissal.

Zanzari has served as housing and equipment since Oct. 2021. Previously, she was the director general of bridges and roads within the same ministry.

Madouri had taken office as prime minister in Aug. 2024, following the resignation of Ahmed Hachani. Before becoming prime minister, Madouri served as social affairs minister.

In another related development, President Saied appointed Salah Zouari as the new housing and equipment minister.

Since Saied's exceptional measures on July 25, 2021, which included the dissolution of the judiciary and parliament, Zanzari became Tunisia's fourth prime minister during this period.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021.





