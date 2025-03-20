US approves sale of advanced precision kill weapon systems to Saudi Arabia

The US State Department approved the sale of advanced precision kill weapon systems and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The estimated cost of the sale is $100 million.

"The proposed sale will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's capability to meet current and future threats and give it the ability to precisely engage targets with much less risk of collateral damage than other guided missile systems," it said in a statement.

The principal contractor will be BAE Systems, Inc. in Falls Church, Virginia.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale Thursday.









