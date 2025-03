German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday called on the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) interim government of Syria to control extremist elements within its own ranks.

Speaking in Damascus after the reopening of the German Embassy, Baerbock said she had told the HTS leadership "that it is now up to them to turn words into action, that it is now up to them to bring extremist groups within their ranks under control and to hold those responsible for crimes to account."