Saudi Arabia, Pakistan vow to bolster defense and security cooperation

Pakistan and Saudia Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense and security cooperation, acknowledging the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir, Sharif is on a four-day official visit to the kingdom.

"The meeting reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors," the statement said.

The two leaders held discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape and agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their "shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region."

Both leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges and educational collaboration.

"The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests and a common vision for progress and prosperity," the statement added.





