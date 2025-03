Next Russia-US talks to be held in Saudi Arabia on Monday at expert level, Kremlin aide says

The next round of U.S.-Russia talks will take place on March 24 in the Saudi capital Riyadh and at an expert level, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.

The Russian delegation will be led by Grigory Karasin, the head of the international affairs committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, and Sergei Beseda, an adviser to the head of Russia's FSB security service, Ushakov said in a statement.