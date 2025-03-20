European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, EU’s security

European leaders gathered Thursday in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine and the EU's security along with economic, energy, defense and foreign policy issues.

"These are decisive days for Europe, and we have a packed agenda … Of course, we will discuss Ukraine, how to get to a just and lasting peace. But we are challenged in our competitiveness and we are challenged in our security agenda," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told journalists ahead of the meeting.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also stressed the importance of defense investments.

"If we invest enough in defense, if we build our capabilities, then it will also deter aggressors to attack us. If we don't do that, weakness invites aggressor to attack," Kallas said.

She also welcomed the US President Donald Trump's announcement on trying to find additional air defenses for Ukraine calling the move "extremely important."

"We should at least start to have a really concrete step, not only words, but also in deeds that we are helping Ukraine right now, because the stronger they are on the battlefield, the stronger they are behind the negotiation table," Kallas added.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his support for Europe's role in the peace negotiations in Ukraine, saying he backs the Finnish proposal for Europe to join ongoing talks.

He also expressed his "strong dislike" of the term "rearmament."

"We need to communicate differently with our citizens when discussing the need to improve European security and defense capabilities. However, I do believe that the technological advancement we must pursue aligns well with the policies we have implemented over the past seven years of government," he said.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina called for open dialogue and negotiation and emphasized the US as a "transatlantic partner.

"US as well, needs strong Europe. And Europe needs strong US," Silina said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged more European aid for Ukraine and more pressure on Russia with a 17th package of sanctions.