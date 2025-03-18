CREW KILLED WHEN MI-8 HELICOPTER CRASHES IN RUSSIAS LENINGRAD REGION

 Contact Us
Published March 18,2025
The Russian Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Leningrad region, killing the crew.

"On March 18, 2025, during a planned training flight, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the airspace over the Leningrad region. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area, far from populated zones. The crew did not survive," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the helicopter was not carrying ammunition.

"A search and rescue team has arrived at the site, and a commission from the Aerospace Forces has been dispatched to investigate," it added.