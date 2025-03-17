Transformer explosion leaves most of Panama without power

A transformer explosion at the Pan-Am thermoelectric plant in La Chorrera has led to a widespread power outage across Panama, reports said Sunday.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino described the damage as severe in a statement on X, criticizing the situation.

"I am without electricity in Boquete. This is unacceptable. The damage is reportedly extensive," he said, adding: "I will immediately request a report from the National Public Services Authority (ASEP) and the Energy Secretariat, and they will act accordingly. This poor service is enough."

ASEP General Administrator Zelmar Rodriguez Crespo confirmed that the power outage affecting most of the country was caused by a transformer explosion, adding that crews were working to resolve the issue.

A similar incident in 2023 resulted in a nationwide blackout, leaving millions in darkness for an extended period.