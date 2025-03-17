Top Ukrainian diplomat calls on EU to strengthen Europe, Kyiv’s defense capabilities

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday called on the EU to strengthen his country and Europe's defense capabilities "as soon as possible."

"Now is the time to arm ourselves. Strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the rest of Europe. As quickly and as effectively as possible. Ukraine and Europe, armed to the teeth, will be able to keep Russia from another major war," Sybiha told the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting via videoconference, according to a ministry statement.

Expressing that Ukraine welcomes a number of important initiatives by the bloc to strengthen European defense capabilities, Sybiha said they need to act in the same swiftness with regard to European "decision-making."

Sybiha went on to underline the importance of the ReArm Europe plan outlined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas' initiative to strengthen military support for Kyiv and the development of a "coalition of the willing," which is led by the UK and France.

He also expressed hope that Germany's new leadership will play an active role in this regard.

Concerning Ukraine's accession to the EU, Sybiha noted the need to accelerate "all EU political processes," particularly stressing the importance of removing obstacles to the opening of the first cluster in this process.

"Ukraine's accession to the EU and the path to peace are directly linked," Sybiha said, thanking the 27-member bloc for its sanctions policy and calling for further use of sanctions to pressure Russia to sit at the negotiation table.

He further said that sanctions should be a key policy element of European security.

About the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington during talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, Sybiha said that Russia must respond to the proposal with a "clear and unconditional 'yes'."

"Ukraine has accepted the US offer without additional conditions, and Russia must accept it without additional conditions. Ukraine has already formed a negotiating team for the further process, demonstrating its serious intentions," he added.

The US and Ukrainian delegations met last week in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss prospects for a possible peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, after which a joint statement declared Kyiv's readiness to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his country agrees with the proposals to end hostilities but added that Moscow will accept them only if they would "lead to long-term peace and eliminate the initial causes of this crisis."