 Contact Us
News World Armenian forces fire on Azerbaijani positions along border

Armenian forces fire on Azerbaijani positions along border

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that Armenian forces fired on Azerbaijani positions along the border yesterday, with attacks occurring from the villages of Dığ and Hazinevar in Gorus district.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 17,2025
Subscribe
ARMENIAN FORCES FIRE ON AZERBAIJANI POSITIONS ALONG BORDER

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that Armenian forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions along the border.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani positions were targeted at 09:45 local time yesterday from Armenian positions in the village of Dığ in the Gorus district, and again at 18:35 local time from positions in the village of Hazinevar.

The ministry also reported that from 20:10 to 20:45, Azerbaijani positions were targeted by Armenian forces from positions towards the village of Burun in the Gorus district.