Zelenskyy urges Vatican’s support for prisoner release, ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday discussed humanitarian and peace efforts with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, secretary of state of the Holy See, emphasizing the Vatican's role in facilitating the return of Ukrainian children and securing the release of prisoners from Russia.

In a statement on X, Zelenskyy said he wished Pope Francis, who is under treatment for double pneumonia in Rome, a speedy recovery and thanked him for his moral support for Ukraine.

He said the Holy See had received a list of Ukrainians detained in Russian prisons and camps, expressing hope for its assistance in securing their freedom.

"The exchange of prisoners and an unconditional 30-day full interim ceasefire are the first quick steps that could significantly bring us closer to a just and lasting peace," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine is ready for these measures while accusing Russia of deliberately obstructing the process.

He stressed the importance of the Vatican's influence in peace efforts, saying: "The voice of the Holy See is very important on the path to peace. I am grateful for the readiness to make efforts towards our shared goal."