France urges Russia to prove its commitment to peace in Ukraine

France called on Russia on Thursday to demonstrate its commitment to peace in Ukraine following recent talks in Saudi Arabia between American and Ukrainian officials aimed at charting a course toward ending the war.

"Russia must now demonstrate that it too wishes to move toward peace," French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said at a weekly press briefing, stressing that Moscow must now show it is willing to take steps toward ending the conflict.

"As indicated by the President of the Republic, France welcomes the progress made through the discussions that took place on Tuesday in Jeddah between the United States and Ukraine, particularly regarding the idea of a possible ceasefire as a prerequisite for negotiations," he said.

He also stressed the importance of a more unified European approach to security in response to the ongoing war.

He added that lasting peace cannot be reduced to a "mere cessation of hostilities" but must also include "strong and credible security guarantees for Ukraine."

"France will continue its coordination efforts with its American and European partners to achieve lasting peace for Ukraine," he added.

Turning to Syria, Lemoine said that Paris has taken note of the latest decisions by the interim authorities.

"We take note of the announcement by the interim Syrian authorities regarding the establishment of an investigative commission and a committee for the preservation of civil peace," he said.

He described the recent atrocities in western Syria as "entirely unacceptable" and insisted that those responsible must be held accountable.

While the European Union recently suspended some sanctions on key sectors of the Syrian economy, including energy and financial transactions, Lemoine signaled that it will oppose any further lifting of sanctions unless serious human rights violations are addressed.

"Our position on this issue remains firm and demanding. France reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful and inclusive political transition, free from foreign interference, that guarantees the preservation of Syria's ethnic and religious pluralism, as the only way to prevent the country from descending into fragmentation and violence," he added.

He underscored that they will closely monitor the effectiveness of the newly announced mechanisms.

"The interim Syrian authorities must ensure that investigations into these crimes are conducted independently and impartially," he said.