 Contact Us
News World Ukraine to discuss security guarantees with allies if truce put in place: Zelensky

Ukraine to discuss security guarantees with allies if truce put in place: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Wednesday that Ukraine would discuss security guarantees with its partners once a ceasefire is in place.

AFP WORLD
Published March 12,2025
Subscribe
UKRAINE TO DISCUSS SECURITY GUARANTEES WITH ALLIES IF TRUCE PUT IN PLACE: ZELENSKY

Ukraine can discuss security guarantees with its partners after the implementation of a ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, as a 30-day truce proposal was still awaiting a response from Russia.

"We will talk about security guarantees in more detail if there is a ceasefire for 30 days. These 30 days are meant to put on paper... the steps we've agreed on with allies and the format of the security guarantees that will be in place in Ukraine after the end of the war," Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv.