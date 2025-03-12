Ukraine to discuss security guarantees with allies if truce put in place: Zelensky

Ukraine can discuss security guarantees with its partners after the implementation of a ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, as a 30-day truce proposal was still awaiting a response from Russia.

"We will talk about security guarantees in more detail if there is a ceasefire for 30 days. These 30 days are meant to put on paper... the steps we've agreed on with allies and the format of the security guarantees that will be in place in Ukraine after the end of the war," Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv.







