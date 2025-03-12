Russia says it reclaimed 5 settlements in Kursk region from Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols a street next to buildings damaged during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the Ukrainian-controlled town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region, August 16, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia on Tuesday said its forces reclaimed five settlements in the Kursk region, which had been captured by Ukraine during last year's incursion.

"Units of the Sever (North) group of forces liberated 12 settlements during the offensive: Cossack Village, First Knyazhy, Second Knyazhy, Zamostye and Mirny," the Defense Ministry said.

The military service also claimed that its forces captured the city center of Sudzha and continued advancing in several districts of the city.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.