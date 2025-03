Russia has ramped up pressure on Ukraine's troops in the Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, adding that Kyiv was doing "as much as possible" to protect its soldiers.

"The Russians are clearly trying to put maximum pressure on our troops, and our military command is doing what it has to do," Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv. "We are preserving the lives of our soldiers as much as possible."