China, Russia, Iran to hold meeting on Iranian nuclear issue

China will hold a meeting with Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced.

The huddle in Beijing will be chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi will represent their respective countries, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran would not be bullied into negotiations, after US President Donald Trump said he sent a letter urging Iran to engage in talks on a new nuclear deal.