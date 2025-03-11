Top US diplomat, Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Syria, Gaza

A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Palace shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L), in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 10 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional issues, the State Department said Monday.

"The leaders discussed Yemen and threats to navigation from Houthi terrorists that threaten global commerce, American interests, and Saudi citizens and infrastructure," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of talks between US and Ukrainian officials to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the meeting, which also included National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Rubio thanked the crown prince for hosting the talks to help resolve the Ukraine conflict and secure a lasting peace.

"The secretary talked about Syria and ways to promote a stable government, free of terrorism," Bruce said.

They also exchanged views on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Rubio reiterated the US's "firm commitment that any solution to the situation in Gaza must not include any role for (the Palestinian group) Hamas," Bruce added.