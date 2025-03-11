Nearly all countries face unsafe air pollution levels, says report

Air pollution levels in nearly every country exceed what medical experts consider safe to breathe, according to a recent report.

An analysis by Swiss air quality technology firm IQAir, published Tuesday, found that only seven countries met the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended limits for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in 2024.

These countries included Australia, New Zealand, Estonia, Iceland, and several small island nations, all maintaining an annual average of 5µg of PM2.5 per cubic meter or lower.

On the other hand, Chad, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and India ranked as the most polluted nations. The report found that PM2.5 levels in these countries exceeded WHO guidelines by at least tenfold, with concentrations in Chad reaching up to 18 times the recommended limit.

Medical experts warn that no level of PM2.5 exposure is entirely safe, as these microscopic particles can enter the bloodstream and cause severe organ damage. However, following air quality guidelines could help prevent millions of deaths each year. Globally, air pollution is the second-leading cause of death, after high blood pressure.

Frank Hammes, CEO of IQAir, emphasized the long-term health risks of toxic air, stating: "Air pollution doesn't kill us immediately-it takes maybe two to three decades before we see the impacts on health, unless it's very extreme."

Many people fail to recognize the dangers of air pollution until its effects become evident later in life, he added, saying: "(Avoiding it) is one of those preventative things people don't think about till too late in their lives," The Guardian reported.

Now in its seventh year, the annual report highlighted some improvements in air quality, noting that the percentage of cities meeting PM2.5 standards increased from 9% in 2023 to 17% in 2024.

India, home to six of the 10 most polluted cities worldwide, recorded a 7% decline in air pollution over the past year.

China also continued to make progress, with extreme PM2.5 pollution nearly halving between 2013 and 2020. Beijing's air quality is now comparable to that of Sarajevo, which remained Europe's most polluted city for the second consecutive year.