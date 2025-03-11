Israeli army stages fresh raids in occupied West Bank, arrests 30 more Palestinians

Israeli military vehicles during a military operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 09 March 2025. (EPA File Photo)

The Israeli army detained at least 30 Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups on Tuesday.

Former prisoners were among the Palestinians arrested from different areas across the West Bank, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

Israeli army forces held over 200 people in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, for field interrogation before setting them free, the statement said.

The arrests came amid Israeli military escalation in the northern West Bank, where at least 68 people have been killed and thousands displaced since Jan. 21.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October 2023 to over 14,500, including those who were released after being arrested, according to Palestinian figures.

The figure does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 934 Palestinians have since been killed and over 7,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.