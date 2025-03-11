EUS VON DER LEYEN, COSTA WELCOME PROPOSAL FOR UKRAINE CEASEFIRE

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in simultaneous statements on X, said they welcomed the news from Jeddah on the U.S.-Ukraine talks, including the proposal for a ceasefire agreement.

"This is a positive development that can be a step towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The ball is now in Russia's court," they said on Tuesday.

They added that the EU is ready to play its full part, together with its partners, in the upcoming peace negotiations.







