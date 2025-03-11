 Contact Us
News World EU's Von der Leyen, Costa welcome proposal for Ukraine ceasefire

EU's Von der Leyen, Costa welcome proposal for Ukraine ceasefire

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed their support for the U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah on Tuesday, particularly the proposal for a ceasefire agreement.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 11,2025
Subscribe
EUS VON DER LEYEN, COSTA WELCOME PROPOSAL FOR UKRAINE CEASEFIRE

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in simultaneous statements on X, said they welcomed the news from Jeddah on the U.S.-Ukraine talks, including the proposal for a ceasefire agreement.

"This is a positive development that can be a step towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine. The ball is now in Russia's court," they said on Tuesday.

They added that the EU is ready to play its full part, together with its partners, in the upcoming peace negotiations.