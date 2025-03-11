Elon Musk to double DOGE team amid federal budget cuts

Elon Musk said on Monday that he plans to double the size of his staff at the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is already active in nearly every federal agency.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Musk stated that DOGE is focused on working across all federal departments simultaneously, rather than tackling one department at a time. "We're trying to act broadly across all departments, so it's not just one department at a time," he said, adding that the department is "pretty much" involved in all of them now.

He stated that the DOGE team currently has just over 100 staff members and that he plans to grow it to 200, primarily recruiting from "software, information security, and finance."

"I'm just here trying to make government more efficient, eliminate waste and fraud, and so far, we are making good progress," he added.

US President Donald Trump appointed Musk to lead the DOGE on his first day in office, with the goal of eliminating wasteful spending.

Since taking charge, Musk's team has aggressively cut thousands of federal jobs. The department's efforts to fire large numbers of government employees, eliminate popular agencies, and access sensitive public data without oversight have sparked controversy.





