Israel launches over 20 airstrikes on southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Despite Tel Aviv having agreed to a ceasefire, Israeli warplanes on Saturday evening carried out more than 20 airstrikes on various areas in southern Lebanon.

"Israeli warplanes launched a wide-scale aerial assault on valleys and the outskirts of towns with more than 20 airstrikes," according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The agency has yet to report on any casualties or material damages.

A fragile ceasefire, in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, was supposed to end months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah that escalated last September into a full-scale conflict.

But Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 84 people and injuries to more than 280.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.