TÜRKIYE WELCOMES SYRIAS COMMITMENT TO CHEMICAL WEAPONS CONVENTION

Türkiye on Friday expressed strong support for Syria's efforts to address its Chemical Weapons Program and fulfill its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

"No doubt, the fall of the Assad regime has marked a new chapter in Syria," Turkish envoy to the UN Ahmet Yildiz said at the UN Security Council meeting.

Citing the convening of the National Dialogue Conference and the establishment of a committee to draft a constitutional declaration, Yildiz said: "We believe these positive steps will contribute to an inclusive and representative Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition."

He said the new chapter in Syria is "a historic opportunity" for both the country and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) "to close the chemical weapons file once and for all."

"We welcome Syria's commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and to cooperating with the OPCW to ensure the complete removal of chemical weapons from the region," Yildiz said.

Citing the first-ever visit of OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias to Syria in February, he said: "This visit represents a crucial turning point in establishing direct cooperation between Syria and the OPCW, putting an end to years of stagnation."

- 'Stable and unified Syria requires eradication of terrorism'

He further noted the importance of international collaboration in achieving the complete dismantling of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile, and pledged Türkiye's support for Syria.

"Türkiye stands ready to provide all necessary support in strengthening Syria's capacity to address the chemical weapons file.

"We are sure cooperation between the OPCW and Syria will lead to success in fully dismantling the chemical weapons, fostering accountability and transparency, and contributing to regional stability," he said.

Emphasizing the importance of Syria's stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity, Yildiz further condemned Israel's continued military advances into Syrian territory.

He also stressed that "a stable and unified Syria requires the eradication of terrorism."

"There is no place for Daesh or PKK/YPG/SDF in the country's future," he said, adding that "eliminating these terrorist groups is a prerequisite for a peaceful, independent, and politically unified Syria."