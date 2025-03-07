Massive protests in Syria show support for security forces against Assad regime loyalists

Large-scale demonstrations took place across several Syrian provinces on Friday, with citizens rallying in support of the Syrian security forces and military operations aimed at rooting out loyalists of the ousted Assad regime.

According to separate reports from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), these demonstrations coincided with ongoing operations by government forces to clear areas in the coastal region, where remnants of Assad's regime are believed to be hiding among civilians in the villages and mountains.

One of the largest gatherings occurred in the Saadallah al-Jabri Square in Aleppo, where crowds gathered to support the efforts of the Syrian government in fighting the remaining Assad loyalists and to show unity in the battle against those who defy the law.

Protests also took place in Damascus, Homs, Daraa, Hama, Quneitra, and the town of Al-Bukamal in Deir ez-Zor.

Demonstrators expressed support for the Defense Ministry and public security forces, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring security, stability, and the defeat of the remnants of the former regime.

On Thursday evening, protests and rallies were held in several regions of Syria, coinciding with a major security mobilization.

Military and security forces from various parts of the country converged to assist in countering the largest assault by Assad loyalists in the coastal town of Jableh and its surrounding areas, resulting in the deaths of 11 members of the Syrian army.

Gayyas Delle, commander of a part of deposed regime forces, and involved in ambushing security forces, announced the formation of a military council aimed at overthrowing the current government.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.