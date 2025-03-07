GERMANY WELCOMES ARAB LEAGUES PLAN FOR GAZA RECONSTRUCTION

Germany on Friday expressed strong support for the Arab League's reconstruction plan for Gaza, which stands as an alternative to US President Donald Trump's proposed US takeover of Gaza.

"The German government welcomes the Arab League's plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip," Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference in Berlin.

"The plan includes many valuable elements we can build upon. Constructive discussions should begin immediately," he said, adding that Berlin maintains that Gaza must not pose any security threat to Israel in the future.

At the same news conference, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer stated that the plan contributes significantly to a sustainable solution by addressing political and security concerns in the Gaza Strip.

"We also believe that it is appropriate to rely on the Palestinian Authority as a key player in this process," Fischer said. "The plan supports the long-term goal of a two-state solution and also a resumption of direct negotiations between the Israeli and Palestinian sides. We also support this," he added.

When asked about Germany's position on other plans and proposals, such as the relocation of Palestinians to neighboring countries, Fischer firmly stated that "forced relocations and expulsions are always contrary to international law."