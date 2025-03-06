US military must adapt to emerging threats, top generals warn

The Russia-Ukraine war and Iran's missile attacks on Israel underscore the need for new US military capabilities, according to US generals who urged the military to adapt to emerging threats amid global conflicts.

A key takeaway from Iran's missile strikes is the importance of intelligence in enabling quick defensive responses, according to Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander of US. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, said a US Defense Department statement.

"Layered defense matters," Hecker said Tuesday at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in the Western state of Colorado, saying that last year US and allied forces, along with Israel's Iron Dome, intercepted most missiles fired at Israel.

Hecker also pointed to the high volume of drone warfare in Ukraine, where about 100 one-way attack drones are deployed daily.

"We cannot afford to spend money on expensive counter-unmanned aerial systems to defend against cheap attack drones, because we're not going to be able to do this for very long if we do that," he said.

The US is working on cost-effective solutions like the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, he explained.

Addressing NATO interoperability, Hecker acknowledged the challenge of 32 nations using different weapons systems, advocating open architecture designs to enhance cooperation.

Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, commander of the Pacific Air Forces, highlighted differences in US power projection strategies across regions.

"We owe the combatant commander options across the spectrum ... from humanitarian assistance to combat in a highly contested environment," he said.

Schneider also noted logistical challenges in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in deciding between upgrading existing bases like Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan or restoring airfields on islands like Tinian in the Pacific Mariana Islands.

He also praised US air service personnel: "I applaud our airmen at all levels for continuing to put the blood, sweat, and tears into this to figure out how we remain effective and to stay steps ahead of any adversary out there."





