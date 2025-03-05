White House: US envoy has authority to negotiate with Hamas

 Contact Us
The White House confirmed on Wednesday that U.S. special envoy for hostages Adam Boehler has the authority to negotiate directly with Hamas. This comes after sources indicated that Boehler has been in talks with the militant group regarding the release of hostages in Gaza.

Published March 05,2025
U.S. special envoy for hostages Adam Boehler has the authority to negotiate directly with Hamas, the White House said on Wednesday after sources said Boehler has been in discussions with the group about freeing Gaza hostages.

"When it comes to the negotiations that you're referring to, first of all, the special envoy who's engaged in those negotiations does have the authority," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

She said Israel was consulted and she said Boehler's work was a "good faith effort to do what's right for the American people."