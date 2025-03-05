Eyal Zamir appointed new Israeli army chief

Eyal Zamir took over as the Israeli army's new chief on Wednesday, succeeding Herzi Halevi, who led the military during its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Addressing a ceremony held at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, Zamir vowed to lead the army "to victory."

"The task, which I am receiving today, is clear: Lead the IDF (army) to victory," he said, vowing to bring Israeli captives back from Gaza.

"Our moral duty is clear; bring everyone back home, in any way possible and as quickly as possible," he said.

The ceremony was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and the US army's Central Command chief Michael Kurilla.

Israel estimates that 59 hostages are still held in Gaza with at least 20 of them alive and they are expected to be set free in the second phase of the ceasefire, which would require Israel to fully withdraw its forces from Gaza and end the war permanently.

For his part, outgoing army chief Herzi Halevi said he bears the responsibility for failing to counter Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023. He renewed his call to establish an inquiry commission into the attack.

Over 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





