EU agrees on phased rollout of Entry/Exit System

EU member states agreed on Wednesday on a phased rollout of the long-delayed Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border management tool designed to track the movement of non-EU nationals.

The decision, reached under the Polish presidency, allows for a gradual six-month implementation, giving border authorities and the transport industry time to adapt, the EU Council said in a statement.

"I am very pleased that during the Polish presidency of the EU Council, which focuses on security issues, it was possible to make such significant progress in the control and protection of our external borders," said Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak.

"The solution adopted is, on the one hand, flexible and, on the other hand, guarantees the security of migratory movements."

The EES will digitally record travelers' entry and exit data, including passport details, fingerprints, and facial images. Under the phased deployment, member states will start with a minimum of 10% of border crossings registered in the first month.

Biometric features will be introduced gradually, with full registration expected by the end of the transition period. Until then, border officials will continue to manually stamp passports.

The agreement marks a watershed moment after years of delays, with the system originally scheduled for launch in late 2024.

The staggered rollout is intended to prevent technical disruptions and allow for real-time performance monitoring by eu-LISA, the EU agency overseeing large-scale IT systems.

The regulation does not specify a start date, which will require a separate European Commission decision. The proposal now moves to negotiations with the European Parliament, which must agree before the law is formally adopted.

Once fully operational, the EES is expected to enhance border security, reduce identity fraud, and monitor overstays in the Schengen area.





