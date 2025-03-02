US senator urges Europe to step up defense of Ukraine, continent

US Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham urged European nations to take greater responsibility Saturday for defending Ukraine and the continent.

"To the hand-wringing Europeans who felt offended by President (Donald) Trump rejecting being lectured by (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky: Be my guest to defend Ukraine from (Russian President) Putin," Graham wrote on X.

"It is long past time for the Europeans to show they are capable of defending their own continent," he added.

Graham criticized European nations for allowing their militaries to weaken, stating: "They've allowed their militaries to be hollowed out, and when Europe speaks, no bad guy listens."

He also had a stark assessment: "I say this with great sadness: The last group of people that I would count on to defend freedom are the Europeans."

The remarks follow a tense meeting Friday between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House. Zelenskyy left without signing a proposed mineral agreement that the US wants as reimbursement for aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Several European nations have since expressed solidarity with Zelenskyy, assuring him that Ukraine is "not alone."

Graham's comments reflect growing frustration within the US administration for what it sees as insufficient defense spending by NATO allies.

The US has long urged European partners to increase their defense budgets, arguing that Washington shoulders a disproportionate share of NATO's security burden.









