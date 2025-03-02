Putin emerges as ‘winner’ in Trump-Zelenskyy spat: Finnish President Stubb

Finnish President Alex Stubb on Sunday weighed in on the spat between the Ukrainian and US presidents at the White House, saying it benefited his Russian counterpart.

"I think at the end of the day, there was only one winner of that exchange, that was Vladimir Putin," Stubb told BBC.

"The conversations that I've had since, in the past 72 hours, are pretty much about let's move on. Let's get back on track. Let's see what diplomacy can do," Stubb said, suggesting that international leaders were already looking forward to a more constructive path following the heated exchange.

He expressed optimism that the meeting in London would represent the first steps toward renewed diplomatic efforts.

Stubb acknowledged that NATO had undergone shifts under US President Donald Trump's leadership, describing the administration in Washington as becoming "more transactional."

However, the Finnish president reassured that NATO remained strong, asserting that the alliance is "still alive and kicking."

He further emphasized his continued belief in the US' commitment to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which guarantees mutual defense among member states.

While addressing the diplomatic landscape, Stubb praised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron for their leadership in driving discussions on what Europe could contribute to the broader peace process.

"They are showing the kind of leadership we need in Europe right now," Stubb remarked, pointing to their role in shaping future negotiations.

As diplomatic efforts continue to unfold, Stubb highlighted the importance of moving forward with a focus on diplomacy in its many forms.

"Let's see what it looks like, and who can join in," he said, leaving the door open for future negotiations and potential solutions to the ongoing crisis.