Power outage hits Honduras, including capital Tegucigalpa

A widespread power outage plunged parts of Honduras and several other Latin American countries into darkness on Saturday. The blackout, attributed to a major disruption in the regional power grid, has left millions without electricity.

Published March 01,2025
A blackout struck parts of Honduras on Saturday in a regional power disruption that also affected other Latin American countries, according to the Honduran power company.

The blackout affected the capital Tegucigalpa that was left with no electricity, Reuters witnesses reported.

"There is a regional power failure affecting several areas of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua," Hondura's national electric power company said on the Telegram messaging app.

The company added that it is working to restore the power service.