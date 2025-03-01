Power outage hits Honduras, including capital Tegucigalpa

A blackout struck parts of Honduras on Saturday in a regional power disruption that also affected other Latin American countries, according to the Honduran power company.

The blackout affected the capital Tegucigalpa that was left with no electricity, Reuters witnesses reported.

"There is a regional power failure affecting several areas of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua," Hondura's national electric power company said on the Telegram messaging app.

The company added that it is working to restore the power service.







