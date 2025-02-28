Italy’s prime minister speaks by phone with Egyptian president

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral relations during a phone call, the Italian Prime Minister's Office said Thursday.

"The two leaders assessed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the necessity of continuing efforts to stabilize and rebuild Gaza," the statement said.

"They also emphasized the need to revive political dialogue to achieve a lasting and just peace in the region," it added.

The statement also referred to Italy's Mattei Plan, which focuses on development initiatives in Africa.

"During the conversation, key topics of bilateral cooperation were discussed, particularly Italy's initiatives under the Mattei Plan in education, vocational training, renewable energy and sustainable agriculture," the statement noted.

"Additionally, cooperation on migration matters was addressed within the framework of the European Union-Egypt Memorandum of Understanding," it added.





