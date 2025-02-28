Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Islamic world

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday marked the beginning of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, offering prayers for peace and blessings.

In a social media post, Erdoğan described Ramadan as a month of mercy and spiritual reflection, emphasizing that it fosters unity, solidarity, friendship, and harmony at their highest level.

"I pray to Allah that it brings blessings to our country, our nation, and the entire Islamic world. May our Ramadan be blessed," he said on X.

Türkiye and Arab countries in separate statements have announced the sighting of the crescent for the month of Ramadan, with Saturday marking the first day of fasting.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, and physical intimacy.

Throughout the month, Muslims are encouraged to pray more, especially at night, recite the Holy Quran, give to those in need, and avoid any wrongdoing.