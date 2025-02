Trump says his administration has had good talks on Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his government had good talks on Gaza and that he thought it was coming up with solutions to problems in the Middle East.

Trump made the comments at a joint White House press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer when he was asked whether phase two of the ceasefire in Gaza would come to fruition.

"I think we're going to come up with some pretty good solutions, but phase one is almost complete," Trump said.