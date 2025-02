Ukraine's top commander said he talked about continued military support with British defence chief

Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi speaks with lawmakers during a parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine November 19, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine's army chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said he discussed continued military support for Kyiv and battlefield developments with British Defence Chief Antony Radakin.

"Admiral Sir Antony Radakin once again assured me of the United Kingdom's readiness to provide military assistance to the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Syrskyi said in a statement on Facebook.